Mumbai: As the city prepares for the G20 Council meetings next week, 187 beautification projects will begin on Thursday

Mumbai: Ahead of G20 Council meetings in the city next week, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday has asked the administration to undertake beautification works in Mumbai 'For its transformation on a mission mode'. After a review, he announced that about 187 works of beautification of Mumbai will be launched on Thursday.

Shinde ‘’Mumbai beautification work has been accelerated in the last four months. Decisions like concretization of roads, beautification of Koliwadis, Aapla Davakhana will add to the glory of dynamic Mumbai. The meetings of the G20 Council are being held in Maharashtra and the first meeting in Mumbai. This will be an honour for the city and the state and for that Mumbai should be transformed and branded strongly. 5000 sanitation workers should be appointed to beautify Mumbai in order to see a change in appearance by giving priority to cleanliness.’’

He further added that important buildings should be illuminated, important roads, squares, skywalks, flyovers should be beautified, this work should be undertaken on mission mode.

The construction of toilets in the metropolis should be speeded up. At the same time, construction of up-to-date toilets on Eastern Expressway and Western Expressway should be done immediately. Skywalks in the city should be illuminated. At the same time, Shinde said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, Mumbai's roads, beaches, toilets should be cleaned continuously. For that, the Municipal Corporation should identify the necessary machinery and equipment for the cleanliness needs of the city.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed that the best concepts in the world regarding cleanliness should be implemented in Mumbai. The concept of community washing machine should be implemented in slum areas, Fadnavis said on this occasion.

On this occasion, Brihan Mumbai Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal was presented Mumbai beautification.