Maharashtra to host 14 meetings of G20 Council meetings 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others during G20 meeting. | Sanjay Jog

Mumbai: After India got the presidency of the G20 Council, 14 meetings related with it will be held in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur in next two months. The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday chaired the meeting to discuss the preparations of the upcoming meetings.

Shinde said, ‘’It is a very glorious thing that India got the presidency of the G20 Council and 14 meetings of this Council will be held in Maharashtra. There is an opportunity for branding the culture and cities along with the development of our state.’’

He called upon the administration to increase the participation of maximum number of people by emphasizing on city beautification and cleanliness in order to increase the reputation of Maharashtra in the world.

Meeting of the DWG of the G20 Council in Mumbai from Dec13 to 16

A meeting of the Development Working Group of the G20 Council will be held in Mumbai from December 13 to 16, the infrastructure working group will meet in Pune on January 16 and 17 and in Aurangabad on February 13 and 14.

The rig side event will be held at Nagpur on March 21 and 22. Thereafter various meetings will be held in Mumbai from March 28 to 30, May 15 to 23, July 5 and 6, September 15 to 16 September 2023. Meetings will be held in Pune from June 12 to 14 and from June 26 to 28 in Pune.

A coordination committee of four officers has been appointed for the planning and planning of this conference.

An opportunity to make the country and state famous

‘’Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country has got the presidency of the G20 Council. This is an opportunity to make the country and our state famous in the world and for that more emphasis should be placed on the beautification of the cities. The face of the cities should be changed during the meeting of the council by emphasizing on the repair of roads, beautification of city corners and lighting. This should be used for branding the state and the city across the globe,’’ noted Shinde.