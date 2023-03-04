Mumbai: As cybercrime cases surge, cops issue advisory

Representative picture

The Mumbai police’s Crime Branch on Saturday issued an advisory for citizens to prevent the increasing cyber-related crimes.

As per the notification, “Recently, fake text messages are going viral, asking to update KYC/PAN details in the name of the bank and sending links to customers stating that their bank account is blocked/ disabled/ suspended due to not updating their KYC/PAN Card.” The notification adds that these types of frauds have increased and have asked citizens to not click on any such links. The advisory was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (cybercrime, Crime Branch) Dr Balsing Rajput.

Don't click on unknown, unverified links: Police

Once a customer clicks on the URL or link provided, she/he is routed to a fake website in the name of the bank where the customer will be asked to fill in confidential details like customer ID, user ID, password/PIN and mobile number. Once the details are submitted, fraudsters get a hold of the customer’s confidential banking information, which is used to steal money from bank accounts.

As per the advisory, the police have suggested that citizens should not click on unknown, unverified links, emails, or SMS and immediately delete them. “Always visit your bank’s official website or service provider for customer care support. Verify the website details, especially if it requires entering financial, confidential credentials,” the advisory said.

'Don't share personal and financial info'

It added, “Do not share personal or financial information like card details, PIN, OTP, password, etc, with anyone or over any link. The bank will never ask for your confidential banking details.”

The advisory also suggested that citizens add a strong password or biometric authentication to protect their mobile phone, adding that any such instances if the citizens experience or witness, the matter should be reported at www.cybercrime.gov.in or call at 1930, while also reporting the matter to the respective bank.