G20 meet in UP: Countries agree on joint efforts to check cybercrimes

Lucknow: The Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) of G20 countries have agreed to launch joint efforts against cybercrimes.

The representatives of these countries have gathered in Lucknow to attend the first meeting of the DEWG after India taking over as the President of G20. While addressing the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state has been giving benefits of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi to 2.60 crore farmers, pensions to poor, old aged people and scholarships to students through digital medium. He said that the progress made by the Indian economy could lead the entire world. The UP CM said that the theme of G20 is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which is the ancient belief of India and it means uniting everyone.

Increasing adaptation of UPI

Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & IT, Ashwani Vaishnav said that use of digital means is increasing in the present day economy and people have been adopting it happily. He said that in many countries of the world including Japan, USA and Canada UPI is used as a payment system. Recently 13 countries in the world have signed a MoU for adopting UPI system. Google itself has adopted UPI and praised it. In India more and more people have been switching from physical to digital currency. Digital payment and working systems are being used at every station of Indian Railways.

The Union Minister said that legal and technical methods as well as awareness is being used to check cyber crimes. India is working on introducing a data protection bill. He said that people need to be more aware in the digital age regarding their bank accounts. Terming cyber fraud as the biggest problem, the representatives of G20 countries said that it is causing harm to the digital economy. They agreed on making joint effort and launch a campaign to check it.

