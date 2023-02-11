Navi Mumbai: Amid rise in cybercrimes, authorities to set up cyber cell in every police station | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Amid the rising number of cases of cybercrime in the city, Navi Mumbai police have decided to set up a cyber cell in every police station for speedy investigation.

There is a 20 per cent rise in cybercrime in 2022 in comparison to 2021, and the constantly rising number of cybercrimes is worrying the police.

Cybercrime conversion or detection rate very low

While releasing the annual figures of the crime of 2022, commissioner of police Milind Bharambe said that the focus during the year 2023 is preventing cybercrime and increasing detection. “We have decided to set up a cyber cell in every police station in Navi Mumbai for speedy investigation,” said Bharambe. He added that the number of workforces in the existing cyber cell will be increased. “The conversion or detection is very low in cybercrime as the whole process of investigation is very time-consuming,” said Bharambe. However, he added that they are working on it to check it.

During 2022, a total of 207 cyber crimes were registered of which only 51 cases were detected with just 26.06%. There is a marginal rise in the detection compared to the previous year when a total of 172 cases of cybercrimes were registered and 41 or 23.83% cases were solved.

Numbers low during pandemic times

However, when the number of cybercrimes is compared with 2020 when there was a complete lockdown in most parts of the year, the overall number is lower. In 2022, a total of 232 cases of cybercrimes were reported. There was a sharp rise in cybercrime during the lockdown imposed following the outbreak of Covid 19. The number of people using online payment was increased then and thus cases of cybercrimes had also shot up.

According to police, people from all strata are getting trapped in cybercrime. “Awareness among citizens is important. Cybercrimes can be prevented if people are aware,” said Bharambe. He added that people should not share details and stay away from online schemes.

