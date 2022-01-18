Mumbai: Around 6,000 COVID-19 cases likely today, says Maha task force member

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member Dr Shashank Joshi has said that around 6,000 coronavirus cases are expected in Mumbai today.

"Mumbai Covid numbers likely to be similar 6 k ,tpr 15 percent before the Wednesday peak.Key is protect the vulnerables and done miss the Delta.Dont delay medical care.Mask and Vaccinate .Stay safe Behave Responsibly," he tweeted.

There was a 24 per cent drop in new Covid cases in both Mumbai and Maharashtra on Monday. However, there were 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours while 5,956 new infections were reported in the same period, increasing the total number of cases to 10,05,818, with 16,469 deaths. Currently, the recovery rate and the doubling period in Mumbai stand at 93 per cent and 55 days respectively.

In Maharashtra too, there was a drop in daily cases on Monday, with 31,111 new cases and 24 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 72,42,921, with 1,41,832 deaths so far.

However, health experts believe that cases will continue to rise in the state. “As more and more geographies will be exposed to Omicron, more districts of concern will be added to the list. The cases will go up, so the state will be under strain for quite some time. It is an explosive Tsunami-like strain and different geographies will have their own peak over the coming days. As far as Mumbai is concerned, the cases have started flattening,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state taskforce.

Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, said that they were still compiling the data for the deceased. “We will analyse the clinical reasons behind the deaths,” he explained.

“With the flattening of the pandemic curve in Mumbai, the neighbouring districts will witness a surge. But we are ready with four lakh beds to provide timely treatment to patients,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:44 PM IST