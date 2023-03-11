Mumbai: Another unruly flier held for allegedly smoking, misbehaving with passengers, flight crews

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: In another case of unruly behaviour of passengers flying to Mumbai, the Sahar police on Saturday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a 37-year-old man, an Indian-American citizen, for allegedly smoking and misbehaving with other passengers and flight crews of a London-Mumbai Air India plane.

The latest case was registered under Section 336 of IPC (act endangering life or safety) and under the Aircraft Act 1937 (22, 23 and 25) against Ratnakar Trivedi after he allegedly began misbehaving with other passengers, especially women, and got into a physical fight with the cabin crew before landing at Mumbai airport at around 8.20 am.

The staff of the flight tackled the accused and he was handed over to the Sahar police

According to the Sahar police, the staff of the flight tackled the accused and he was handed over to the Sahar police where he is detained and booked under various sections of the IPC. The accused is an Indian origin but is a citizen of the United States of America and holds a US passport. "We have sent the test samples of the accused for medical examination to confirm if he was in an inebriated condition or not, however by the look of the accused he seemed mentally stressed and borderline unstable," said a police official. "We have registered a case and further investigation is underway," added the police.