24-year-old woman caught smoking inside Indigo flight toilet, arrested upon landing in Bengaluru | File pic

On an Indigo aircraft from Kolkata, a 24-year-old lady was allegedly caught smoking in the restroom. She was detained upon landing in Bengaluru last week. Later, she was released on bail.

As per a report by Indian Express, K Shankar, an airport security official, filed a police report alleging that Priyanka C, who was travelling from Kolkata on March 5 on the Indigo 6E-716 flight at 9.50 p.m., was asked to open the restroom door by the cabin crew because they thought she was smoking in there in the middle of the flight. The personnel put out the cigarette with water after discovering it lying in the trash when the door was opened, according to the complaint.

Upon landing in Bengaluru passenger was handed over to police

After the plane landed in Bengaluru, the passenger, who was seated in seat 17F, was reported to the captain and turned over to security personnel. She was then brought to the airport police, who opened an investigation under section 336 of the Indian Criminal Code (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others).