Delhi-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird hit during takeoff from Surat, diverted to Ahmedabad

An IndiGo aircraft on Sunday suffered a bird-hit while taking off from Surat and had to be diverted to Ahmedabad, as a result.

"The A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646 (Surat-Delhi) landed safely in Ahmedabad after the bird hit during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units," aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed.

The DGCA further revealed that an engine's fan blades got damaged after the incident.

"During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," the DGCA statement read.

Past incidents involving IndiGo Airlines

Two days ago an IndiGo Flight No.6E-2407 from Kochi to Delhi had to make an emergency landing at Bhopal Airport due to a medical emergency.

"Without wasting a second, Bhopal Airport's team (AAI, CISF & Indigo) quickly offboarded the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital," Bhopal airport authorities said.

Earlier this week another IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat call.

"All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe," the low-cost airline informed in a statement.

