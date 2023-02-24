e-Paper Get App
IndiGo may sign pact with Airbus to purchase several aircraft

The contract might be inked at the French airshow in Le Bourget in June, according to Les Echos, the newspaper that published Le Maire's remarks

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo may sign pact with Airbus to purchase several aircraft | Image: IndiGo (Representative)
According to Bruno Le Maire, France's finance minister, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s IndiGo is in negotiations with Airbus to buy "several hundred aircraft", Reuters reported this on Thursday.

The contract might be inked at the French airshow in Le Bourget in June, according to Les Echos, the newspaper that published Le Maire's remarks, Reuters said in a report.

On February 14, Air India, a domestic competitor of IndiGo, signed a massive deal with Airbus and Boeing for 470 aircraft valued at $80 billion.

It was one of the largest airline orders in aviation history is reportedly the one placed by Air India.

The shares of the company traded 0.2% lower at 1,862.20 rupees on NSE, at 11:00 IST.

Indigo's domestic rival

Air India, Indigo's domestic rival, announced last week that it had placed a record-breaking order for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing (BA.N).

The provisional agreements break previous records for a single airline and include 220 Boeing and 250 Airbus jets as Air India competes with domestic behemoth IndiGo to serve what will soon be the world's largest population.

With inputs from Agencies.

