Mumbai: Animal Rights Group Saves Mother Dog And 6 Puppies From Going Homeless As Borivali Housing Society Withdraws Decision To Refuse Shelter To Strays

Female dog birthed six puppies in Borivali housing society | Image accessed by FPJ

Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation successfully prevented relocation of a mother dog and her six puppies from a housing society. After the dog gave birth to six puppies in a housing society in Borivali on October 19 amid rains, the society refused to allow a shelter for the dogs. However, after senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar of PAL Welfare Foundation intervened, the society allowed a shelter where the animals have been provided a safe space.

A dedicated caregiver associated with the PAL Welfare Foundation noticed a female dog who recently birth to six puppies in Dattani Complex housing society in Borivali (W)’s Dattani Nagar. Understanding the urgency, she reached out to her society to request permission for a shelter to protect the puppies but her pleas were met with resistance. Moreover, the society asked the caregiver to relocate the dogs outside the society premises.

Determined to get a safe space for the dog and her three-days old puppies, the caregiver contacted MHB police station’s senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, who took immediate action by speaking to the society's secretary and also appointed his team on the case. He had a conversation with the secretary of the society’s managing committee and warned him against relocating the dog by explaining the animal welfare rules.

According to Roshan Pathak, legal consultant with PAL Welfare Foundation, the society had earlier allegedly harassed the caregiver for feeding the dogs and the organisation had conveyed the animal welfare rules to the society. However, as the society was adamant on relocating the dogs, members of PAL Foundation reached the spot where both the parties came to a decision of providing the shelter at a different location within the society.

The society’s managing committee suggested three different locations within the society from which one place with good tree shade was chosen by the caregiver. After the society allocated space for the dogs, PAL Foundation paid for the shelter and the dogs were shifted to a better place inside the society’s premises.

Pathak said, “We ensured that the dogs are not relocated from their place of birth as animal welfare rules clearly state that nobody can relocate animals from their place of living. Just like humans are entitled to a piece of land after registration, animals have been given these birth right by the Indian law. Relocating these animals is punishable under the animal cruelty act. We have ensured that the dogs will be sterlised in a few months and are properly looked after.”

Kudalkar said, “This story is a beautiful reminder of how kindness and determination can overcome adversity. Let’s continue to support one another and advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves.”