 Mumbai: Beloved Bomb Detection Dog Oscar, Who Played Crucial Role In Antilia Case, Is Set To Retire
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Beloved Bomb Detection Dog Oscar, Who Played Crucial Role In Antilia Case, Is Set To Retire

Mumbai: Beloved Bomb Detection Dog Oscar, Who Played Crucial Role In Antilia Case, Is Set To Retire

Oscar, a dog from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), played a key role in locating these explosives. Oscar is set to retire tomorrow, and a retirement ceremony will also be held in his honor.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 03:12 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: On February 25, 2021, rumors quickly spread that a bomb had been planted near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence on Peddar Road. However, it was later revealed that 20 gelatin sticks were found in a suspiciously parked Scorpio car outside the residence. Oscar, a dog from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), played a key role in locating these explosives. Oscar is set to retire tomorrow, and a retirement ceremony will also be held in his honor.

Read Also
Pune: Amanora Park Residents Protest Against Stray Dog Menace Due to PMC's Ineffective Animal Birth...
article-image

Oscar, the dog from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), who played a crucial role in finding 20 gelatin sticks in a Scorpio vehicle was park outside  Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence on Peddar Road in 2021, is set to retire tomorrow.

Read Also
Mumbai: CISF bomb disposal squad dogs get emotional farewell after 9 years of service
article-image

Oscar, a dog from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), joined the BDDS team on October 22, 2014, and was officially retired on August 31, 2024. Born on August 9, 2014, Oscar had two handlers, the late Police Havaldar Sambhaji Tembulkar and Police Havaldar Pravin Kadam. Alongside Oscar, another BDDS dog, Mylo, also retired. Mylo’s handlers were Police Havaldar Deepak Ambole and Jeevan Kamble. Both dogs contributed significantly to security operations, including VIP, VVIP event checks and suspicious item, Vehicle investigations throughout their 10-year service. Their retirement ceremony will take place tomorrow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Are The Brother Manuel Ministries? The Evangelist Group That Cost Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues...

Who Are The Brother Manuel Ministries? The Evangelist Group That Cost Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues...

Call Spoofing, Sim Swap And Housing Lottery Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning...

Call Spoofing, Sim Swap And Housing Lottery Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: While His Candidature Remains Unannounced, Nawab Malik Begins...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: While His Candidature Remains Unannounced, Nawab Malik Begins...

Mumbai: Malvani Police Arrest Pani Puri Vendor With 101 Gram Of Mephedrone Worth ₹8 Lakh

Mumbai: Malvani Police Arrest Pani Puri Vendor With 101 Gram Of Mephedrone Worth ₹8 Lakh

Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town Unveiled As Third Mumbai By MMRDA

Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town Unveiled As Third Mumbai By MMRDA