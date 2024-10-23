Mumbai: Beloved Bomb Detection Dog Oscar, Who Played Crucial Role In Antilia Case, Is Set To Retire

Mumbai: On February 25, 2021, rumors quickly spread that a bomb had been planted near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence on Peddar Road. However, it was later revealed that 20 gelatin sticks were found in a suspiciously parked Scorpio car outside the residence. Oscar, a dog from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), played a key role in locating these explosives. Oscar is set to retire tomorrow, and a retirement ceremony will also be held in his honor.

Oscar, a dog from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), joined the BDDS team on October 22, 2014, and was officially retired on August 31, 2024. Born on August 9, 2014, Oscar had two handlers, the late Police Havaldar Sambhaji Tembulkar and Police Havaldar Pravin Kadam. Alongside Oscar, another BDDS dog, Mylo, also retired. Mylo’s handlers were Police Havaldar Deepak Ambole and Jeevan Kamble. Both dogs contributed significantly to security operations, including VIP, VVIP event checks and suspicious item, Vehicle investigations throughout their 10-year service. Their retirement ceremony will take place tomorrow.