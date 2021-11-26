e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:11 PM IST

Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh to be produced before Chandiwal Commission on Tuesday

Bhavna Uchil
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh to be produced before Chandiwal Commission on Tuesday | PTI

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh will be produced on Tuesday before the Chandiwal Commission instituted by the state government to probe the corruption allegations against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

A special court on Friday issued a production warrant to that effect after a staff of the Commission filed a plea for the same.

The court has directed that Deshmukh, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case, be produced before the Commission at 11 am on Tuesday with proper police security and after the inquiry, be taken back to Arthur Road jail where he is lodged.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:11 PM IST
