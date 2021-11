FPJ Legal: 'I met Anil Deshmukh several times...meetings took place at his residence,' Sachin Waze tells Chandiwal commission

Dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze told the one-man Chandiwal Commission that he had met former state home minister Anil Deshmukh several times between December 2020 to March 2021.

"I met Anil Deshmukh several times between December to March, 2021. Meetings took place at Deshmukh's residence, office and Sahyadri guest house. All meetings were officials," Sachin Waze told Chandiwal commission.

I met Anil Deshmukh several times between Dec to March,2021. Meetings took place at Deshmukh's residence, office & Sahyadri Guest House. All meetings were officials: Sachin Waze told Chandiwal Committee, probing extortion allegations against former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:42 PM IST