Mumbai: Andheri west MLA urges JVPD residents not to oppose underground parking beneath garden

Mumbai: A day after the residents of Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD), opposed the proposed underground parking lot to be built beneath Pushpa Narsee Park, the MLA from Andheri west Ameet Satam has appealed to the residents to support the project.

The parking lot at the park will accommodate at least 500 cars which will take care of parking woes in the area, he claimed. Meanwhile, the residents have called a meeting in the park on Sunday to discuss the further course of action.

2 new underground parking lots at Bandra West and Andheri West



The BMC in its budget presented on February 4, has announced the construction of two new underground parking lots at Bandra West and Andheri West. But the BMC's decision of constructing a parking lot beneath Pushpa Narsee Park has irked the residents and environmental activists. The park, spread over 7,000 square meters, has a cycling and jogging track. The residents have come together and have formed an action group on WhatsApp called 'Park, Not Parking, at Pushpa Narsee Park JVPD'.



After looking at the residents protesting, MLA Ameet Satam stepped in and had requested them to support the project. He said, "The said park was made in 2011 and was to be handed over to BMC right away, but some people used this park as their private property violating the dos and don'ts set for a garden. During a citizens meeting four yrs back, the need for a parking lot was discussed in Juhu. We see so many vehicles parked on the road at night causing congestion and inconvenience to locals."



He further added that, "We can see the situation of parking in the lanes and bylanes of Juhu, JVPd, Gandhigram road, AB Nair road, Juhu church road, military road and other adjoining areas. There is a provision in "Development Control Regulations 2034" where underground parking lots can be created under existing grounds - gardens and garden or ground can be retained above. We can make a similar one at Pushpa narsee park which can accommodate at least 500 cars."



However, the residents are still not convinced and are against the proposal. Zoru Bhathena, an environmental activist said, " The road adjoining this park has enough parking space, and if needed the BMC should construct an underground parking below the roads instead of the park. If the public parking can be built below the road at Cuffe Parade. It can be built in JVPD too."

