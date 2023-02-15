Navi Mumbai parking menace: NMMC gearing up to develop 56 parking lots | Representative pic/ Twitter- Mumbai Police

Navi Mumbai: The menace of roadside parking in Navi Mumbai will end as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planned to develop multiple parking lots across the city. As per the plan, each ward will get adequate parking spaces to accommodate the rising number of vehicles.

In the last decade, there has been a sharp rise in the number of vehicles due to the influx of citizens. However, the city has an acute shortage of parking. Many housing societies do not have adequate parking spaces and vehicles are parked along the road outside the premises.

Initiative under development plan 2018-2038

According to a senior civic official, the civic body is planning to develop around 56 parking lots across the city. The draft development plan 2018-2038 has provision for parking lots and plots have been earmarked.

The population under the NMMC has crossed 17 lakhs and even the gaothan (villagers) have expanded. In addition, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is constructing mass housing projects in Vashi, Sanpada, and Ghansoli under NMMC. There will be a sharp rise in demand for parking in years to come. In order to meet the rising demand, the development of adequate parking has become inevitable. As per the plan, Nerul will have 11 parking lots and Belapur will get 9 parking lots. Similarly, the maximum number of parking lots around 13 to 14 will come up in Vashi.

The civic body is corresponding with CIDCO to get plots for parking lots. In addition, the civic body is also exploring options to develop a parking lot under the areas of high-tension wire crossing over the city.

First multi-story parking of NMMC in Belapur

Meanwhile, the work of the first multi-story parking of NMMC in Belapur is at the last stage and it will be ready this year. The multi-storey parkinghas enough space to accommodate 476 four-wheelers and 121 two-wheelers. In addition, the work of two multi-storey parking lots is in the initial stage in Vashi.

The parking lot is being constructed at sector 15 in Belapur, which is close to Palm Beach Road, Belapur Court, and the newly developed Jetty for water transport. In addition, a number of infrastructure projects are lined up adjoining the node. However, in the absence of dedicated parking lots, people have seen parking along the road. In order to end the menace of parking on the road, the civic body decided to create parking lots in 2018.

