Mumbai: Ample Mission Awards 2025 Honours Unsung Heroes Across Defence, Civic And Cultural Fields |

A Kargil war veteran, an army doctor who served combatants in the 1971 war, a defence technologist, and a policeman who risked his life during the 26/11 terror attacks to play a major role in capturing the only surviving terrorist, were honoured with Ample Mission Awards of Inspiration 2025 on Saturday.

Platform for Unsung Heroes

The awards, founded in 2014 by philanthropist and industrialist Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka, provide a platform to recognise unsung heroes of the country.

Defence and Military Honourees

Captain Pradeep Pattanaik, a Kargil war veteran who displayed extraordinary courage under heavy shelling; Dr (Captain) Kanta Mukherjee, who provided medical care to soldiers during the 1971 Indo-Pak War; and Lt Col Manoj Kumar Sinha, who devoted his life to guiding India’s youth, were among the awardees.

Lt Cdr Nidhi Taneja, a navy veteran, mountaineer, and trainer inspiring young women, Cdr Vijay Pratap Singh, a Kargil hero and defence technologist, Group Captain Yogesh Pai, a pilot and mentor, and Flying Officer Itisha Chauhan, who managed critical air operations during Kargil, were also celebrated.

Bravery in Civil Services

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mangesh Naik, who risked his life during the 26/11 terror attacks and helped capture terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive, was honoured as a symbol of unwavering duty. Naulesh Kumar of the Coast Guard was recognised for leading a daring night-time rescue at sea, while Dy Cmt. Bhupender Singh was celebrated for averting a potential maritime disaster through analytical thinking and courage.

Cultural and Civic Contributions

The awards extended beyond uniformed services. Radio jockeys Devangana Chauhan and Salil Acharya were honoured for contributions to radio and media. Brinda Miller, artist and cultural innovator, was recognised for her leadership of the Kala Ghoda Festival. Dr Udaykumar Shiroorkar, a lawyer and activist, Anita Patil, first woman field director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Nazim Shaikh, who saved lives during a boat capsize near Gateway of India, were celebrated for their service.

CISF officers Sub-Inspectors Narendra Mohan Sharma and Razia Sultan, head constables C Amit Kumar and Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sarvin Kumar, and Sub-Inspector Chandra Shekhar Kumar from Mumbai Airport were recognised for vigilance and integrity in safeguarding millions of passengers daily.

Ceremony at KC College

The awards ceremony was held at KC College, Churchgate, and witnessed by students who drew inspiration from the real-life heroes.