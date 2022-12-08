Mumbai airport's advisory to passengers: 'Arrive at least 3.5 hrs early'

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | File Photo

The festive season is approaching and Mumbaikars are alreay in mood to revel and travel. Thence, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has issued a passenger advisory.

The airport officials have requested all passengers travelling to international destinations to arrived at least 3.5 hours early before their boarding time while domestic travellers have been advised to arrived at least 2.5 hours prior to their boarding time.

The advisory was also shared on their official Twitter handle.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is already seeing a surge in passenger volume with the onset of the festive season, and the numbers are expected to further rise in the coming weeks. We request all our passengers, transiting through the airport, to allocate additional time for travel related formalities and mandatory security protocols," their advisory read.

They further added, "Passengers travelling internationally are advised to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to their scheduled flight. Travellers taking domestic flights are requested to reach the designated Terminal at least 2.5 hours in advance."

Due to the onset of the festive season, #MumbaiAirport is expecting a surge in passenger volume. We request all our passengers to allocate additional time for travel related formalities and mandatory security protocols.#GatewayToGoodnes #PassengerAdvisory #Airport pic.twitter.com/nvAmsI6XVm — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) December 7, 2022

Chaos at airport last year

Last year, during October, all hell broke loose at Mumbai international airport because of the surge in crowd, many had to wait in endless queues for security check-ins causing many to miss their flights.

The airport had seen unprecedented surge in passengers and visuals of the horrid scene amid COVID-19 pandemic went viral on social media.