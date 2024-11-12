 Mumbai Airport: Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth ₹2.27 Crore From Passenger Arriving From Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport: Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth ₹2.27 Crore From Passenger Arriving From Dubai

Mumbai Airport: Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth ₹2.27 Crore From Passenger Arriving From Dubai

The customs officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized three gold bars valued at Rs 2.27 crore from a passenger arriving from Dubai, UAE. The gold bars were concealed in the pockets of trousers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, seized three gold bars, each weighing one kilograms from a passenger arriving from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"On the basis of profiling, a passenger arriving from Dubai was intercepted and 03 Gold Bars (each weighing one kg) were seized, having a total net weight of 03 Kgs, valued at Rs 2.27 Crores. The passenger had concealed these three 24 KT Gold Bars in the pocket of the trousers which he was wearing," the statement issued by the Mumbai Customs said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 12 Smuggled Exotic Turtles Hidden In Food Packages From Bangkok...
article-image

The passenger has been arrested as per the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigations are underway.

Gold Dust In Wax Form Seized

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Karnataka: Two People Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision On Yelahanka Flyover In Bengaluru
Karnataka: Two People Dead In Lorry-Bus Collision On Yelahanka Flyover In Bengaluru
The Watchers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Fanning's Horror Film Online
The Watchers OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Fanning's Horror Film Online
Special & Blingy: Raphinha Surprises Lamine Yamal With Jaw Dropping Gold iPhone Of ₹10 Lakh To Celebrate Ballon d'Or Kopa Trophy Win; Video
Special & Blingy: Raphinha Surprises Lamine Yamal With Jaw Dropping Gold iPhone Of ₹10 Lakh To Celebrate Ballon d'Or Kopa Trophy Win; Video

In another significant seizure, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs successfully executed an operation leading to the seizure of gold dust in wax form, having net weight of 1.800 kilograms. The provisional value of the seized gold dust was at Rs 1.36 crore. An airport private staff and a transit passenger have been arrested in the said case, officials said on Friday, November 8.

Read Also
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seize 15 Kgs Of Smuggled Hydrophonic Weed From Bangkok At CSMIA; 2 Arrested
article-image

According to the Customs officials, on the night of November 7-8, based on profiling and subsequent follow-up, the Customs officers intercepted a transit passenger at CSMI Airport, Mumbai while leaving the staff washroom in the departure hall, accompanied by a private airport staff member carrying a backpack.

Upon conducting a personal search of the staff member and his backpack, the officers recovered a package containing gold dust in wax.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For...

Navi Mumbai: Police Seize ₹2.67 Crore Cash From Estate Agent In Nerul Amid Code Of Conduct For...

In Pics: Veteran MLAs In Intense Battle For Consecutive Victories In Maharashtra Assembly Polls

In Pics: Veteran MLAs In Intense Battle For Consecutive Victories In Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Mumbai Airport: Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth ₹2.27 Crore From Passenger Arriving From Dubai

Mumbai Airport: Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth ₹2.27 Crore From Passenger Arriving From Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Chhattisgarh Lawyer Faizan Khan Arrested For Sending Threatening...

Shah Rukh Khan Death Threat: Chhattisgarh Lawyer Faizan Khan Arrested For Sending Threatening...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Reach 175-180 Seats, Victory Will Be Ours,' Says...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Reach 175-180 Seats, Victory Will Be Ours,' Says...