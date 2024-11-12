Mumbai Airport: Customs Seize Gold Bars Worth ₹2.27 Crore From Passenger Arriving From Dubai

Mumbai: The customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, seized three gold bars, each weighing one kilograms from a passenger arriving from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"On the basis of profiling, a passenger arriving from Dubai was intercepted and 03 Gold Bars (each weighing one kg) were seized, having a total net weight of 03 Kgs, valued at Rs 2.27 Crores. The passenger had concealed these three 24 KT Gold Bars in the pocket of the trousers which he was wearing," the statement issued by the Mumbai Customs said.

The passenger has been arrested as per the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigations are underway.

Gold Dust In Wax Form Seized

In another significant seizure, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers of the Mumbai Airport Customs successfully executed an operation leading to the seizure of gold dust in wax form, having net weight of 1.800 kilograms. The provisional value of the seized gold dust was at Rs 1.36 crore. An airport private staff and a transit passenger have been arrested in the said case, officials said on Friday, November 8.

According to the Customs officials, on the night of November 7-8, based on profiling and subsequent follow-up, the Customs officers intercepted a transit passenger at CSMI Airport, Mumbai while leaving the staff washroom in the departure hall, accompanied by a private airport staff member carrying a backpack.

Upon conducting a personal search of the staff member and his backpack, the officers recovered a package containing gold dust in wax.