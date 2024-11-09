 Mumbai: Airport Customs Seize 15 Kgs Of Smuggled Hydrophonic Weed From Bangkok At CSMIA; 2 Arrested
The contraband weed was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs in the baggage of two flyers on arrival from Bangkok. Both were arrested for drug trafficking under the NDPS and Customs Act.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
Customs officials at CSMIA seize 15 kgs of smuggled hydrophonic weed from Bangkok; two arrested | File Photo

Mumbai: Alert customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai foiled an attempt to smuggle 15kgs of curated hydrophonic weed (marijuana) from Bangkok late friday night.

The customs officials have increased vigilance at Mumbai Airport to prevent narcotics trafficking making several seizures of illicit hydrpohonic marijuana coming smuggled from Bangkok by passengers.

Earlier last month the men in white had seized 8.9 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 8 crore concealed in food packets and toys in the baggage of a passenger arriving from Bangkok.

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.8 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Dust Worth ₹1.36 Crore, 2 Arrested
Another contraband of 4.856 kgs of marijuana concealed in vacuum sealed food packets seized from two passengers intercepted on basis of profiling last week.

