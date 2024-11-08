 Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.8 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Dust Worth ₹1.36 Crore, 2 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.8 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Dust Worth ₹1.36 Crore, 2 Arrested

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.8 Kg Of Smuggled Gold Dust Worth ₹1.36 Crore, 2 Arrested

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers of the Airport Customs have successfully executed a significant operation leading to the seizure of gold dust in wax form, having net weight of 1.800 kilograms provisionally valued at Rs 1.36 crore in one case. An airport private staff and a transit passenger have been arrested in the said case, officials said on Friday.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs seizes 1.8 kg of gold dust worth ₹1.36 crore, arrests two individuals involved in smuggling operation | File Photo

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers of the Airport Customs have successfully executed a significant operation leading to the seizure of gold dust in wax form, having net weight of 1.800 kilograms provisionally valued at Rs 1.36 crore in one case. An airport private staff and a transit passenger have been arrested in the said case, officials said on Friday.

According to the Customs sources, on the night of November 7-8, based on profiling and subsequent follow-up, the Customs officers intercepted a transit passenger at CSMI Airport, Mumbai while leaving the staff washroom in the departure hall, accompanied by a private airport staff member carrying a backpack.

"Upon conducting a personal search of the staff member and his backpack, the officers recovered a package containing gold dust in wax having net weight of 1.800 kilograms, provisionally valued at Rs 1.36 crore which was concealed in an innerwear and kept inside the backpack. In his confessional statement, the private airport staff admitted that the gold was handed over to him by the transit passenger, who had been under surveillance by the AIU officers," said a Customs source.

Read Also
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 12 Smuggled Exotic Turtles Hidden In Food Packages From Bangkok...
article-image

The airport private staff and the transit passenger were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.

FPJ Shorts
BJP Asks ECI To ‘Censor’ KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim Over Derogatory Comment
BJP Asks ECI To ‘Censor’ KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim Over Derogatory Comment
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Neglecting State's Onion Farmers
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Neglecting State's Onion Farmers
BCCI Holds '6-hour Marathon Meeting' With Team India's Management After Series Whitewash Against New Zealand, Claims Report
BCCI Holds '6-hour Marathon Meeting' With Team India's Management After Series Whitewash Against New Zealand, Claims Report
Mumbai: SHRC Rebukes Chembur DCP For Failing To Enforce Noise Pollution Orders On Govandi Masjids; Sets Nov 28 Affidavit Deadline
Mumbai: SHRC Rebukes Chembur DCP For Failing To Enforce Noise Pollution Orders On Govandi Masjids; Sets Nov 28 Affidavit Deadline
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Neglecting...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Of Neglecting...

Mumbai: SHRC Rebukes Chembur DCP For Failing To Enforce Noise Pollution Orders On Govandi Masjids;...

Mumbai: SHRC Rebukes Chembur DCP For Failing To Enforce Noise Pollution Orders On Govandi Masjids;...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Another Pune Leader Was On Bishnoi Gang's Radar, Reveals Mumbai Crime...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Another Pune Leader Was On Bishnoi Gang's Radar, Reveals Mumbai Crime...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Xiaomi To Compensate Customer ₹33,500 Over Defective Mobile...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Xiaomi To Compensate Customer ₹33,500 Over Defective Mobile...

Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 2,816.5 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹5.63 Crore In Dhule

Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 2,816.5 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹5.63 Crore In Dhule