Mumbai Airport Customs seize 9.5 kg gold worth Rs 4.75 crore in two days; eighth seizure this month

ANI

The Mumbai Airport Customs has seized 9.5 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 4.75 crore in eight cases in the last two days, an official said on Saturday.

The accused include two Azerbaijan nationals who arrived from Dubai allegedly with 6 kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.99 crore concealed in a bag, he said.

Seizures at airport this month

Jan 23 and 24

Two foreign nationals were arrested in two separate cases detected on January 23 and 24 after USD 90,000 was found concealed in pages of books, and more than 2.5 kg of gold was being smuggled in paste form.

Jan 10

Foreign currencies equivalent to Rs1.5 crore found hidden in fruits cartons

Jan 6

2.81 kg cocaine valued at Rs 28.10 crore found concealed in duffle bag

1.596 kg cocaine valued at Rs15.96 crore ingeniously hidden in clothes buttons.

Jan 5

4 lakh cigarette sticks valued at Rs 30 lakh impounded; 2,000 undeclared cigarette cartons found

Jan 4

4.47 kg heroin valued at Rs31.29 crore found hidden in folder covers

(With agency inputs)

