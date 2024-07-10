Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹10 Crore Smuggled Gold & ₹48 Lakh Foreign Currency In Multiple Cases; Visuals Surface

Airport Customs Seize ₹10 Crore Smuggled Gold & 48 Lakh Foreign Currency In Multiple Cases; Visuals Surfaces |

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials during July 01 & 09 seized over 16.01 Kg Gold valued at Rs 10.08 crore & foreign currency valued at Rs 48 lakh across 22 cases. The gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, gold bars in an ingenious way inside, in clothes, between layers of paper, in refills of pen, in the body, and on the body of passengers.

According to the Customs, six Indian nationals, travelling from Dubai (02), Jeddah (01) and Sharjah (03) were intercepted and arrested after they were found carrying gold dust in Wax, crude gold chains and gold rods having total net weight of 5971 grams concealed in the body, in the refills of the ball pens and in spectacles box. Also one foreign national, travelling from Sharjah was intercepted and one crude gold chain having gross & net weight of 260 grams was found concealed on the body of passenger.

"Thirteen Indian nationals, travelling from Dubai (08), Muscat (02), Sharjah (03), were intercepted and found carrying 5115 grams gold concealed in clothes, between layers of paper, in baggage, in undergarments, on the body and in the body of passengers. Two Indian nationals, travelling from Mumbai to Bangkok were intercepted and foreign currency amounting to USD 58,400 equivalent to INR 48,23,840/- was found concealed between two layers of cardboard pieces which were found inside a polythene bag," said a Customs official.

The Customs officials also recovered four gold bars having gross and net weight of 467 grams, valued at Rs 29,44,735/- was found concealed under the seat of a flight concealed inside a grey coloured pouch. In another case, gold dust in wax having net weight 4200 grams, valued at Rs 02,64,83,690/- were found concealed beneath life jacket under the passenger seats of an aircraft.