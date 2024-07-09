Woman Held For Assaulting Customs Officer At Mumbai Airport After Suspicious Capsule Was Found In Her Handbag | IANS

The Sahar police have arrested a 43-year-old woman from Chennai for allegedly assaulting a Customs officer at Mumbai airport during a search after a suspicious capsule was found in her handbag.

On July 7, at 3:50 am, Dhanlaxmi Shanmugan arrived at Mumbai Airport from Muscat. Customs officers, suspicious of her behaviour, questioned her. Shanmugan, who only spoke Tamil, avoided answering questions.

Officers scanned her luggage and found an egg-sized capsule wrapped in black tape in her handbag. She was taken to the Air Intelligence Unit office for further inquiry. As officer Shashkant Sabale took the capsule for washing, Shanmugan tried to retrieve it. When unsuccessful, she bit Sabale’s finger, grabbed the capsule, and ran to the washroom, where she flushed it down the toilet.

She was apprehended and brought to Sahar police, where a case was registered. Shanmugan has been remanded to police custody for two days.