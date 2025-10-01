 Mumbai Airport Customs Bust Drugs Smuggling Syndicate, Seize Cocaine Worth ₹30 Crore; 3 Arrested
The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have busted a drugs smuggling syndicate and have arrested three persons, including the recipient of the consignment, the officials informed on Wednesday. The agency officials have also seized Cocaine valued at around Rs 30 crore.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Mumbai Airport Customs seize cocaine worth ₹30 crore, arrest three persons linked to smuggling syndicate | File Photo

Interception Based on Intelligence

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok.

Seizure of Narcotics

"During the examination of the baggage of the passengers, the Customs officers recovered 2.992 kg of white coloured powdered substance suspected to be Methaqualone/Cocaine. The narcotic substances were concealed inside the checked-in bag carried by the passenger," said a Customs officer.

article-image

Recipient Arrested in Follow-up Operation

The Customs officers then interrogated the passengers who spilled the beans about the recipient of the said consignment. In a swift follow-up operation, the Customs officers later managed to arrest the recipient. The arrested persons were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

