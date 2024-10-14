 Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Passenger For Smuggling 596 Grams Of Marijuana Worth ₹59.60 Lakh; Seize ₹1.10 Crore In Gold Across 5 Cases
According to the Customs sources, on Saturday, the AIU officers intercepted the contraband, which was concealed inside food packets placed inside a trolley bag carried by the passenger who arrived from Bangkok.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Mumbai International Airport Ltd | File Pic

Mumbai: The officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Airport Customs, have arrested a passenger for allegedly smuggling 596 grams of Marijuana worth Rs 59.60 lakh from Bangkok, Thailand. The Airport Customs officials also seized smuggled gold worth Rs 1.10 crore across five cases.

About The Interception

Meanwhile, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the Customs officials found 1.531kg of gold valued at Rs1.10 crore across five cases.

“The items were found concealed in hand baggage as well as on the body of the passengers,” said the official. The agency is now probing about the suppliers and receivers of those involved in drugs and gold smuggling.

