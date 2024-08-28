Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Woman's Pursuit Of Stolen Purse Results In Seizure Of Cocaine Worth ₹43 Lakh, Nigerian Suspect Arrested | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A lady from Ulwe who was trying to get back her stolen purse from a Nigerian lady, ended up helping police seize drugs worth Rs 43 lakh. Shamshad Begum, a resident of Ulwe, had hired an auto rickshaw from CBD Belapur through an app on Saturday.

After getting down she learnt that she forgot her purse in the auto. She called the auto driver and found that after she got down, a Nigerian lady got into the auto and he told her where she got down. The auto driver also told her that he too would reach the spot to be a witness in case she decides to approach the police.

“I reached the spot and found the lady coming out of a building. I asked her where my purse was. She asked me back, which purse, to which I told the one I forgot in the auto rickshaw. I even told her that she can keep the money but requested to return the purse as it had my ATM cards. But instead, she pushed me back and started running,” Begum said.

Begum started chasing the lady and she alerted some of the men passing by on the bike and asked them to stop the lady. People chased the lady to a furniture shop wherein the shopkeeper then called the police. The lady was cornered by the people and then she attempted to throw something in the washroom of the shop which the police caught and was found to be cocaine capsules worth Rs 43 lakh.

The Nigerian lady was identified as Alisha Kem (25) and she was arrested by the police. On Monday, she was then taken to the apartment on the third floor where she stayed in sector 17 for punchnama and she attempted to flee from the kitchen window of the apartment. She got out of the Kitchen window and with the help of the pipeline, went till the first floor and then jumped but the police managed to catch her again.

“She was first booked for the possession of the drugs and then another case was lodged after she attempted to flee from the custody. We are investigating to whom was she trying to sell the drugs and from where she got the drugs,” senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan from Nhava Sheva police station said.

While the police have been all praise of Begum, she has been scared if something would go wrong with her. “People around have been scaring me but my husband has been telling me that because of me, the society has benefitted. Since last Saturday, I have lost my sleep and hunger,” she added.