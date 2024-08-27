 Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station

The incident happened on the night of Saturday when the boy, a resident of sector 20 in Ulwe along with his 14 year old girlfriend from the same sector went onto the railway track near Bamandongri Railway Station to sit and chit chat and spend some time with each other.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: NRI Coastal police has booked a 17 year old boy for causing death by negligence of a 14 year old girl on railway tracks wherein he had taken her for chit chatting.

The incident happened on the night of Saturday when the boy, a resident of sector 20 in Ulwe along with his 14 year old girlfriend from the same sector went onto the railway track near Bamandongri Railway Station to sit and chit chat and spend some time with each other.

According to police, the duo was so busy with each other that they did not realise that a train was approaching them on the same railway track. They were on the Uran-Nerul railway track and the train coming from Uran was approaching them.

Even after the motorman flashed lights, the duo did not realise that the train was approaching and finally the boy realised after hearing the honking horn of the train and he jumped off the track. However, the train hit the girl on her head.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station
'No Intentions To Hurt': Kareena Kapoor Khan Responds To MP Court's Notice Over 'Pregnancy Bible' Title Of Her Book
'No Intentions To Hurt': Kareena Kapoor Khan Responds To MP Court's Notice Over 'Pregnancy Bible' Title Of Her Book
Kolkata: BJP Calls For 12-Hour Strike Over Police Action During ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’ Protests; TMC Urges Normalcy
Kolkata: BJP Calls For 12-Hour Strike Over Police Action During ‘Nabanna Abhiyaan’ Protests; TMC Urges Normalcy
Mumbai: Rising Menace Of Illegal Real Estate Agents Undermines MahaRERA Efforts And Poses Risk To Homebuyers
Mumbai: Rising Menace Of Illegal Real Estate Agents Undermines MahaRERA Efforts And Poses Risk To Homebuyers

“After he saw the girl collapsing, he got scared and he ran away from the place. Some of the local boys in the area who had seen them go towards the railway track and later saw that the boy left from there alone, informed us about the same,” a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said.

Initially an accidental death report was registered with NRI Coastal police. After the investigations, the police confirmed that it was the negligence of the boy who took her on the railway track that caused her death and registered a case against him.

“The boy has a fractured shoulder and is admitted to hospital and would be undergoing a surgery. After the surgery we would follow the legal procedure and detain him as per the Juvenile Justice Act,” the officer added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Youth Dies In Rail Accident Near Tilak Nagar Railway Station; Father Suspects Friends Killed...
article-image

The mother of the deceased girl was a beautician and had gone to her native place when the incident happened while her father who is unemployed was at home.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near...

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near...

Mumbai: Rising Menace Of Illegal Real Estate Agents Undermines MahaRERA Efforts And Poses Risk To...

Mumbai: Rising Menace Of Illegal Real Estate Agents Undermines MahaRERA Efforts And Poses Risk To...

Navi Mumbai: Government Directs NMMC And CIDCO To Demolish 30 Illegal Structures On Landslide-Prone...

Navi Mumbai: Government Directs NMMC And CIDCO To Demolish 30 Illegal Structures On Landslide-Prone...

Mumbai: CCTV Video Shows Thief Entering House Of Marathi Director Swapna Waghmare, Stealing ₹6,000...

Mumbai: CCTV Video Shows Thief Entering House Of Marathi Director Swapna Waghmare, Stealing ₹6,000...

Mumbai: Dahi Handi Celebrations Held Across City As People Cheer For Surging Govindas; Watch Videos

Mumbai: Dahi Handi Celebrations Held Across City As People Cheer For Surging Govindas; Watch Videos