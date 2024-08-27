Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Boy Booked For Negligence After Girl Dies On Railway Tracks Near Bamandongri Station | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: NRI Coastal police has booked a 17 year old boy for causing death by negligence of a 14 year old girl on railway tracks wherein he had taken her for chit chatting.

The incident happened on the night of Saturday when the boy, a resident of sector 20 in Ulwe along with his 14 year old girlfriend from the same sector went onto the railway track near Bamandongri Railway Station to sit and chit chat and spend some time with each other.

According to police, the duo was so busy with each other that they did not realise that a train was approaching them on the same railway track. They were on the Uran-Nerul railway track and the train coming from Uran was approaching them.

Even after the motorman flashed lights, the duo did not realise that the train was approaching and finally the boy realised after hearing the honking horn of the train and he jumped off the track. However, the train hit the girl on her head.

“After he saw the girl collapsing, he got scared and he ran away from the place. Some of the local boys in the area who had seen them go towards the railway track and later saw that the boy left from there alone, informed us about the same,” a police officer from NRI Coastal police station said.

Initially an accidental death report was registered with NRI Coastal police. After the investigations, the police confirmed that it was the negligence of the boy who took her on the railway track that caused her death and registered a case against him.

“The boy has a fractured shoulder and is admitted to hospital and would be undergoing a surgery. After the surgery we would follow the legal procedure and detain him as per the Juvenile Justice Act,” the officer added.

The mother of the deceased girl was a beautician and had gone to her native place when the incident happened while her father who is unemployed was at home.