Mumbai air pollution: Citizens demand CPCB intervention in city’s deteriorating AQI

With the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai, citizens and activists are demanding the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to submit the air quality report of the city to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at the earliest.

The citizens especially in areas like Andheri, Colaba, Malad, Chembur, etc, are continuously facing discomfort and illnesses related to the rising air pollution of the city since December last year.

Mumbai's air worse than Delhi

Mumbai again recorded worse air quality than Delhi and other major cities on Tuesday at an Air Quality Index of 225 in the ‘poor’ category. Experts blame vehicular pollution and construction work as the main sources of deteriorated air quality. Delhi’s air quality is considered the worst in the country but at present, Mumbai's air quality is even worse as the city has recorded several worst air days since December.

On Tuesday, the air quality in Colaba (310), was the worst, in the 'very poor' category followed by Malad (280) and Andheri (256) in the poor category.

The citizens residing in the polluted areas have begun voicing out their daily discomfort due to the rising air pollution, Preeti Gonsalves residing in Malad, which has always been on the top most polluted areas in Mumbai, said that construction sites have been the main reason behind the bad air quality in her area.

Poor AQI mainly due to construction work

“The main reason for poor quality is due to ongoing constructions, whether related to infrastructure development or private construction by real estate developers. There is absolutely no supervision and monitoring done by MPCB. Many developers do not follow the stringent conditions imposed in the 'Consent to Operate' granted by MPCB, in fact, they set up RMC plants in thickly populated areas such as one near Lourdes Colony, Orlem, Malad West,” she said.

A local activist Vineet Kumar from Andheri said, “The city residents are facing breathing discomfort, particularly with lungs, asthma and heart diseases due to prolonged exposure. The poor air quality is affecting healthy people too and seriously impacting those with existing diseases. The pollution level has increased many folds due to lack of supervision and monitoring by MPCB.”

“The CPCB should immediately ask for the detailed report from the MPCB or alternatively dispatch concerned officials of CPCB to inspect the worsening air quality in Mumbai,” he added.