Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar targets Aaditya Thackeray over Mahul air pollution

Targeting former Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray for “rising pollution” in the Mahul area of Chembur, MLA Ashish Shelar alleged that the Uddhav Sena scion didn't take “appropriate action in this regard” during his stint as the minister. Mumbai BJP chief made the statement on Monday while speaking during the question hour in the legislative assembly.

Averring that the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government ignored the report against the two companies responsible for pollution, Shelar said the issue of chemical emissions and air pollution in Mahul and its surrounding areas has been in discussion for the last several years.

Owing to the poor air quality, local residents are suffering from respiratory disorders and even the Bombay High Court had taken serious cognisance of the matter and given directions from time to time, he added.

'Environment Minister didn't take appropriate action'

“The National Green Tribunal had held Aegis Logistics Ltd and Sealord Containers Ltd responsible (for the air pollution in Mahul). They were fined Rs10,000 crore. However, the then Environment Minister (Aaditya Thackeray) had not taken appropriate action in this regard,” said Shelar.

Replying to the allegation, Aaditya said that MVA had held talks with both the companies. “There are four companies, including two of the Union Government and two private firms. We had even shifted Mahul residents to other locations and held meetings with the two private companies to discuss air pollution control measures,” he underscored.