e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray revoked nod for Lata Mangeshkar music college, says BJP MLA Ashish Shelar in Assembly

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray revoked nod for Lata Mangeshkar music college, says BJP MLA Ashish Shelar in Assembly

The BJP legislator said that a file with necessary documentation was sent to the then CM (Thackeray) for approval

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Ashish Shelar | FPJ

Mumbai: Ashish Shelar BJP MLA from Bandra West on Friday while speaking in the Maharashtra assembly alleged that the former Chief Minister of state Uddhav Thackeray revoked the nod for the Lata Mangeshkar music college because her family had honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the first award instituted in memory of the legendary singer. 

According to a PTI report, Shelar while speaking on the supplementary demands in the Lower House said that after Lata Mangeshkar's demise (in February 2022), the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government had announced a "Sangeet Vidyalaya" (music college) in her name in Maharashtra. 

The BJP legislator said that a file with necessary documentation was sent to the then CM (Thackeray) for approval. But during the same time, the Mangeshkar family gave the first award in memory of the late Lata Mangeshkar to PM Modi, he said. 

"Chief minister revoked the permission"

Since the honour was conferred on Modi and the then CM was not invited to the function, the "mean" chief minister revoked the permission granted for this "vidyalaya", he alleged.

Soon after the government changed and Eknath Shinde became the CM, permission was once again granted for this "sangeet vidyalaya", Shelar said.

The BJP leader demanded that the institute be accorded the status of a university. It must have a music library and instruments of international standards must be made available, he said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
BJP leader Ashish Shelar demands probe into Maharashtra's excise policy after Delhi scam
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC demolishes Chembur food stall blocking footpath

Mumbai: BMC demolishes Chembur food stall blocking footpath

Mira Bhayandar: FASTag helps cops bust inter-state truck lifter gang

Mira Bhayandar: FASTag helps cops bust inter-state truck lifter gang

Maharashtra: HSC Maths exam paper allegedly leaked in Buldhana, board initiates probe

Maharashtra: HSC Maths exam paper allegedly leaked in Buldhana, board initiates probe

Mumbai: Akurli and Eksar become first all-women managed Metro stations

Mumbai: Akurli and Eksar become first all-women managed Metro stations

Maha: Ahead of Board exams, love-torn teen killed by girlfriend's kin

Maha: Ahead of Board exams, love-torn teen killed by girlfriend's kin