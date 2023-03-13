'CM now means corrupt man': Aaditya Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde, latter reacts | File

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday launched a harsh attack on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the Election Commission (EC), claiming that the poll panel is "completely compromised" and that its decision to give the Shinde faction the "bow and arrow" symbol and recognise them as the real Shiv Sena was dangerous for democracy.

He went on to say that the acronym "CM" now stands for corrupt man.

"The acronym "CM" now means "Corrupt Man". This government is going to change the Constitution, so we need to be careful. This is a government of contractors," Thackeray said.

While responding to the allegations, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that the leaders of the Uddhav faction have to answer for what they have done.

"The people of Mumbai don't like such allegations. The people want change & want good work which we are doing. Metro work is progressing at a rapid pace. They were in power in Mumbai for the last 25 years, so they have to answer for whatever they have done."

During a meeting of party workers in North Mumbai, Thackeray claimed that the UBT faction's burning torch symbol is "the only light that will illuminate the darkness caused by back-stabbing" and that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is guiding Maharashtra into a golden age.

The official name of the Shiv Sena and the party's symbol were given to the Shinde camp by the election commission in February amid a dispute between the two camps over these rights ever since the state was thrown into a political crisis after Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis toppled the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray in June of last year.