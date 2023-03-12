Mumbai: Two arrested for circulating morphed video of Shinde faction leaders 'kissing'

Mumbai: Two arrested for circulating morphed video of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve and party spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre |

Two people have been arrested for allegedly circulating a morphed offensive video on the internet of Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve (Shinde faction) and party spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre.

In the video which was allegedly morphed, the Mhatre is seen kissing Surve on the cheek.

The two accused have been identified as Tare Manas Kuwar (26) and Ashok Mishra (45), police officials said.

They were arrested after a complaint was lodged by Mhatre at the Dahisar Police station.

Thackeray group and Yuva Sena behind the video: Mhatre

After reports of the video went viral, Sheetal Mhatre alleged that the Thackeray group and Yuva Sena are behind the video.

In her tweet, Sheetal Mhatre said, "If there is nothing to talk about women in politics, is it the culture of Uddhav camp to defame her? Did you not remember Balasaheb's manners while uploading such a morphed video from a Facebook page called Matoshree?"

राजकारणामधील महिलेसंदर्भात बोलण्यासारखे काही नसले तर तिचे चारित्र्यहनन करणे हेच उद्ध्वस्त गटाचे संस्कार आहेत?? मातोश्री नावाच्या fb पेजवरुन एका स्त्री संदर्भात असा morphed video upload करताना बाळासाहेबांचे संस्कार नाही का आठवले? pic.twitter.com/rpaqbMtiZU — sheetal mhatre (@sheetalmhatre1) March 11, 2023

She further said that it shocking that a woman can be treated in such a way in Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 354, 509, 500, 34 and 67.

The video which has been circulating on social media platforms shows Sheetal Mhatre kissing Prakash Surve on his cheek while the duo along other party members including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were waving to a crowd.

The footage was also shared by Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) leader Y Sathish Reddy on Twitter with the caption "What’s happening here, right beside CM Eknath Shinde?"

What’s happening here, right beside CM Eknath Shinde? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6Q2s01z7Fe — YSR (@ysathishreddy) March 12, 2023