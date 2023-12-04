 Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 782 Construction Sites As Civic Body Cracks Whip On Violators
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 782 Construction Sites As Civic Body Cracks Whip On Violators

Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 782 Construction Sites As Civic Body Cracks Whip On Violators

The construction sites that were found to not comply with the BMC guidelines are being issued show cause and stop work notices.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Mumbai: The BMC has sent stop work notices to 782 construction sites while eight sights have been sealed since November 3. The action was taken due to violations of air pollution mitigation guidelines issued in October. However, notices of only 33 sites were revoked for complying with the mitigation measures.

BMC's measures to combat air pollution

To combat air pollution, the BMC is working on several immediate and long term measures. Around 96 squads formed in all the 24 administrative wards started daily inspections of such sites in their respective areas from November 3.

The sites that were found to not comply with the guidelines are being issued show cause and stop work notices. The K east ward has sealed eight construction sites at Jogeshwari, Andheri, and Vile Parle.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Successfully Launches 1st Girder For Gokhale Bridge At Andheri
article-image

2 FIRs against violators

The action was taken due to violations of air pollution mitigation guidelines issued on October 25, even after stop work notices. "The notices will be withdrawn upon compliance with guidelines. The construction sites that did not pay heed to notices and continue their work had to face FIRs," said a senior civic official. Two FIRs have been registered against the violators till now. However, even after a month, only 33 construction sites had complied with the guidelines.

Letters sent to 3000 sites

So, stop work notices of 13 and 20 showcause notices were revoked, said a civic official. The civic body has sent intimation letters to nearly 3,000 sites between November 3 to December 3. As per the civic official, fine of Rs. 12.6 lakh was imposed on construction sites that produced dust and didn't dispose of debris properly, Rs 9.2 lakh for illegal dumping of debris, while Rs 2.1 lakh was imposed for uncovered debris vehicles. The civic authorities have issued the 27 point guidelines for the construction and infrastructure sites on October 25.

Read Also
Mumbai Pollution: After Temperature Drop, City's Air Quality Deteriorates With AQI Of 139
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: PM Modi Sounds Bugle For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections At Indain Navy Day Celebrations At...

Maharashtra: PM Modi Sounds Bugle For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections At Indain Navy Day Celebrations At...

Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police...

Mumbai: Police Constable Injured After Being Hit By Car At Kirti College Junction; Dadar Police...

Mumbai: Everest Group Promoter Buy 2 Sea-Facing Apartments In Worli's Oberoi Three Sixty West For...

Mumbai: Everest Group Promoter Buy 2 Sea-Facing Apartments In Worli's Oberoi Three Sixty West For...

Mumbai Division Achieves 12% Surge in Freight Loading, Hits 2.06 Million Tonnes In November

Mumbai Division Achieves 12% Surge in Freight Loading, Hits 2.06 Million Tonnes In November

Central Railways' Vande Bharat Express Trains Garner High Occupancy Rates Among Passengers

Central Railways' Vande Bharat Express Trains Garner High Occupancy Rates Among Passengers