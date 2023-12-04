Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 782 Construction Sites As Civic Body Cracks Whip On Violators

Representational photo |

Mumbai: The BMC has sent stop work notices to 782 construction sites while eight sights have been sealed since November 3. The action was taken due to violations of air pollution mitigation guidelines issued in October. However, notices of only 33 sites were revoked for complying with the mitigation measures.

BMC's measures to combat air pollution

To combat air pollution, the BMC is working on several immediate and long term measures. Around 96 squads formed in all the 24 administrative wards started daily inspections of such sites in their respective areas from November 3.

The sites that were found to not comply with the guidelines are being issued show cause and stop work notices. The K east ward has sealed eight construction sites at Jogeshwari, Andheri, and Vile Parle.

2 FIRs against violators

The action was taken due to violations of air pollution mitigation guidelines issued on October 25, even after stop work notices. "The notices will be withdrawn upon compliance with guidelines. The construction sites that did not pay heed to notices and continue their work had to face FIRs," said a senior civic official. Two FIRs have been registered against the violators till now. However, even after a month, only 33 construction sites had complied with the guidelines.

Letters sent to 3000 sites

So, stop work notices of 13 and 20 showcause notices were revoked, said a civic official. The civic body has sent intimation letters to nearly 3,000 sites between November 3 to December 3. As per the civic official, fine of Rs. 12.6 lakh was imposed on construction sites that produced dust and didn't dispose of debris properly, Rs 9.2 lakh for illegal dumping of debris, while Rs 2.1 lakh was imposed for uncovered debris vehicles. The civic authorities have issued the 27 point guidelines for the construction and infrastructure sites on October 25.