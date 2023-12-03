Mumbai Pollution: After Temperature Drop, City's Air Quality Deteriorates With AQI Of 139

Smog engulfs Mumbai on Sunday, December 3, 2023. | Salman Ansari

After a dip in temperature in Mumbai, air quality began deteriorating in the city. The air quality index of Mumbai was 139 on Sunday at 6:30 pm.

The air quality in Mumbai on Sunday evening, with an AQI of 139, is considered poor according to the standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board. Borivali East recorded 153, Colaba 132, Deonar 178, Juhu 157, Malad 161, and Mazgaon 168, showcasing areas with very poor AQI on Sunday.

Air quality had improved in Mumbai in the last few days after moderate showers in Mumbai and surrounding areas. However, the atmosphere has now changed, and temperatures have started decreasing in Mumbai.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather would be partly cloudy in the city and suburbs with the possibility of haze during the morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 22°C, respectively, on Monday.