Mumbai: BMC Successfully Launches 1st Girder For Gokhale Bridge At Andheri | Kalpesh Mhamunkar

The BMC successfully launched the first girder of the Gokhale bridge at Andheri on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, marking a significant step toward the bridge's completion. According to the BMC, crucial work is scheduled to take place in the next fifteen days following the girder launch.

Who all were present during the launch

The BMC aims to open one arm of the bridge by February 15. BJP MLA Ameet Satam, UBT Shivsena MLA Rutuja Latke, and BMC officers were present during the girder launching work, which is considered a challenging task, especially when done above the railway. Railways appointed M/s Rights as a consultant to monitor the girder launching and provided various blocks for the process.

As of Sunday morning, BMC reported that 75 percent of the girder had been successfully launched, with the remaining 25 percent pending. The girder will be turned 14 meters on the North side before being brought down by 7.5 meters and permanently fixed. The Railway has approved a three-hour daily mega block for eleven nights for the girder work, bringing it down 550 millimeters per night.

BMC appreciated for the swift progress

BJP MLA Ameet Satam commended the BMC for its swift progress on the Gokhale bridge. The BMC procured two robust girders from Ambala, Haryana, and the assembly work was carried out on the east side of Andheri.

The Railway had dismantled the entire old Gokhale bridge and handed over the land to BMC on March 28, 2023. The reconstruction commenced in April 2023. Further work, including bringing down the girder by 7.5 meters and turning it to the north side, will be carried out under the guidance of M/s Rights consulting firm.

Key Details

Girder weight: 1200 metric tons

Length: 90 meters

Width: 13.5 meters

Trail run conducted on December 01.

Contractor: A B Infrabuild

Total length of the bridge, including the approach road, is 24 meters.