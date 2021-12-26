Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor: More than 98.5% land in Gujarat and 44% in Maharashtra available

More than 98.5 percent land in Gujarat is available from the much touted Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. On the other hand Maharashtra is moving slowly yet steadily at 44 percent namely in Palghar district. There is not much progress as far as land acquisition is concerned in Mumbai and Thane.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) have kept 2026 as deadline for carrying out trial on the 50kms stretch of Billimora-Surat. However officials said that this might get extended to mid-2027. Amidst all this, there is no clearcut deadline for starting the Bullet train on the entire 508 kms Mumbai-Ahmedabad route as officials claim that until land is acquired in Maharashtra and Gujarat, entirely, they cannot comment on the same.

"We are waiting for acquisition of land in Maharashtra," said Satish Agnihotri, Managing Director, NHSRCL. "We are in talks with the state government".

As per the current update on land acquired for India's first Bullet Train project; the NHSRCL have acquired close to 44 percent of land in the three districts of Maharashtra namely Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Sources said that in Palghar 287 Hectare land is needed to be acquired.

Out of this 171 Hectare has already been acquired and remaining 116 Hectare is still pending. Meanwhile the quantum of land needed in Mumbai and Thane districts is around 432 Hectare. These forest, private and government land. The NHSRCL officials said that they have acquired 44 percent of private land and 80 percent government land while forest land acquired is nil.

As of now there is no clarity of land acquisition in Mumbai and Thane though things are finally moving in Palghar that has seen lot of protests in the past from the locals there. Meanwhile in Gujarat they managed to acquire more than 98 percent of the total 352 kms of land needed for this Bullet Train project.

On December 26, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the casting yard at Surat to get update on this project from the NHSRCL officials. At this casting yard they are preparing 950 tonne girders that will be placed on pillars which take 15 days to be prepared. Later another batch of 1500 tonne of girders are placed thus giving the toughest pillars and rail girders for accommodating Bullet trains running at 350 kmph.

In Gujarat, civil work has started on a stretch of 343 kms and out of the total Rs 1.08 lakh crore; estimated cost incurred in Gujarat is massive Rs 72,000 crore. The NHSRCL authorities agreed that there could be possibility of project cost and that it is being worked out with Japanese counterparts who are providing the technology and support for this multi crore project.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 10:09 PM IST