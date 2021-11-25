Indore: 2 bullets recovered from woman’s bag at Indore Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police registered a case against a woman from Jabalpur for carrying two bullets of a gun in her bag, sources said on Thursday.

She was caught by the CISF at the city airport during the security check. The bullets are said to be old, but live, and have been sent for testing.

Aerodrome police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said a case was registered against the woman who was going to Jabalpur on an Indigo flight. During the security check, CISF personnel questioned her about the bullets, but the woman could not give a satisfactory reply. Later, the Aerodrome police were informed.

A case was registered against the woman under the Arms Act and investigations are underway.

The woman told cops that her children were playing with the bullets a few days ago and it seemed they had kept them in her bag.

The woman got married 10 months ago in the Gandhi Nagar area. She had come to the city by train 10 days ago and was returning to Jabalpur by flight.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:59 AM IST