Mumbai: Ahead of Diwali, Adani Electricity announces festive offer for Residential Consumers

For Residential/Educational Institute/Hospitals/ Charitable Trust category customers, Adani Electricity has brought a Demand Side Management (DSM) program wherein up to 42 per cent discount on M.R.P. for new purchase of B.E.E. 5 star rated Brush less DC ceiling Fan. These 48-inch remote-controlled ceiling fans consume 60% less electricity compared to conventional fans. Adani Electricity has tied-up with reputed brands like Orient, Bajaj, Superfan.

Demand Side Management (DSM) is a strategy used by electricity utilities to control demand by encouraging consumers to modify their level and pattern of electricity usage.

Customers can purchase a new 5-star ceiling fan at a discounted price of only Rs 2284 (MRP Rs 4,000) for “regular model” and only Rs 3,049 (MRP 5235) for “Decorative model”, discounted price varies as per brand. These ceiling fans will help consumers to reduce their monthly electricity bills as conventional old fan requires 75w, but this 5-star fan requires only 30w power. Adani Electricity has already distributed 1600+ fans under this program.

Adani Electricity, with a consumer base of about 3.1 million in Mumbai, also announced 47 per cent discount on purchase / exchange of old refrigerator with 5-star rated refrigerator and an additional rebate in case of an exchange of old double door refrigerator by single door. For that, Adani Electricity has tied up with Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Adani Electricity customers will be able to purchase/exchange refrigerators at a discounted price between Rs 12,300 to Rs 13,800 where the M.R.P. of a refrigerator is in the range of Rs 23,500 to Rs 25,100. These refrigerators will help reduce monthly electricity bills of Residential consumers as the refrigerator remains ON for 24 hours a day.

Adani Electricity has already distributed more than 2,500 refrigerators to residential customers.

Speaking on the Festive offer for its consumers, Adani Electricity spokesperson said,“Offering energy saving appliances at substantial rebate will help our customers in reducing monthly electricity bills and will also support the national goal of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emission by 1 billion tonnes by 2030”.

Further the spokesperson added that these offers are for a limited period and will be available on a first-come first served basis.