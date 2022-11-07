Mumbai: After Abdul Sattar's derogatory remark on Supriya Sule, demonstrations taken out; Sattar expresses regret

Mumbai: Agriculture Minister and Shinde camp leader Mr Abdul Sattar on Monday stoked controversy after he twice used derogatory language for NCP MP Ms Supriya Sule.

He was speaking to a Marathi TV channel while responding to the allegation of ‘’50 khoke ekdam ok’’ (everything is ok because of Rs 50 crore) levelled by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and other opposition parties to switch sides and join hands with BJP to form the government.

NCP demand's Sattar's resignation in 24 hours

Mr Sattar’s utterances led to strong reaction from NCP which demanded his resignation in the next 24 hours. In the wake of aggressive posture by NCP and the uproar, Mr Sattar expressed regret saying that he had not intended to insult women including Ms Sule, but he was speaking in general about those who were levelling charges against him and 39 others of taking money for rebellion staged against the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena. Mr Sattar said he has always respected women.

“I have not spoken against any women. I always pay respect to women. If my comment has hurt Ms Sule or women leaders I expressed regret,’’ said Mr Sattar after he was slammed by the NCP. He, however, reiterated that he did not make a comment against Ms Sule.

Stone pelted, slogans raised

A group of party workers pelted stones at Mr Sattar’s residence in Mumbai and shouted slogans against him while across the state they hit the streets and staged demonstrations against the minister. The Mumbai police detained the NCP workers who staged protests at Mr Sattar’s residence here.

Several NCP leaders including Mr Amol Mitkari, Mr Mehboob Shaikh, Mr Mahesh Tapase slammed Mr Sattar and claimed that he deserves to be sacked from the cabinet.

Supriya Sule reacts

In her first reaction, Ms Sule said, ‘’I will not speak on this episode. I will not speak about Mr Abdul Sattar.

Interestingly, BJP also objected to Mr Sattar’s words against Ms Sule. ‘’No party leaders should use such language against women. If they are stooping to low during their criticism it is not acceptable. Nobody should make capital out of any comment and the media also should take due care,’’ said BJP leader and former minister Ms Pankaja Munde.