Watch: NCP's Supriya Sule exits from car to clear traffic jam in Pune

Pune: After being stuck in a traffic blockage, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, exited her car to clear a traffic jam in Hadapsar, a neighbourhood in Pune.

Sule was seen guiding the vehicle drivers including motorists and riders to drive the vehicles to make ways for clearing the traffic.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the NCP leader added, “Top priority should be given to Palkhi Highway from Hadapsar to Saswad. The condition of the road is so bad that there is always a traffic jam”.

#Watch | NCP MP #SupriyaSule manages traffic on Hadapsar-Saswad road



Taking to Twitter, she complained about the regular traffic jam on the #PalkhiHighway and asked authorities to look into the issue with utmost urgency and importance.@supriya_sule @PuneCityTraffic pic.twitter.com/mPss9Bts4B — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 20, 2022

She also requested Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Supriya Sule saying, “I humbly request you that this work should be taken up immediately. Please think positively about this".

In past one week, Pune has recorded heavy rainfall, due to which traffic congestions were reported in areas all around the city.