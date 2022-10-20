e-Paper Get App
Watch: NCP's Supriya Sule exits from car to clear traffic jam in Pune

Supriya Sule demanded top priority should be given to Palkhi Highway from Hadapsar to Saswad. "The condition of the road is so bad that there is always a traffic jam," she said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
Supriya Sule exits from car to clear traffic jam in Pune |
Pune: After being stuck in a traffic blockage, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, exited her car to clear a traffic jam in Hadapsar, a neighbourhood in Pune.

Sule was seen guiding the vehicle drivers including motorists and riders to drive the vehicles to make ways for clearing the traffic.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the NCP leader added, “Top priority should be given to Palkhi Highway from Hadapsar to Saswad. The condition of the road is so bad that there is always a traffic jam”.

She also requested Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Supriya Sule saying, “I humbly request you that this work should be taken up immediately. Please think positively about this".

In past one week, Pune has recorded heavy rainfall, due to which traffic congestions were reported in areas all around the city.

