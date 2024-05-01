 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post For Praising BJP Nominee
A statement issued by Trinamool's national spokesman Derek O’Brien said that since he has been removed from the post of General Secretary, the media outlets should not treat his views as that of the party in the future.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Trinamool Congress’ state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh | | IANS

Kolkata, May 1: Hours after Trinamool Congress’ state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh showered praises on Tapas Roy, the BJP candidate from Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency, the ruling party on Wednesday removed Ghosh from the post.

“Recently, Kunal Ghosh expressed views that do not align with the party's viewpoint. It is important to clarify that these are his personal opinions and should not be attributed to the party. Only the statements issued from the Trinamool Congress headquarters should be considered as the party's official position,” the statement read.

Till recently, Ghosh was also the state spokesman of the party. However, he resigned from that post but continued as the state General Secretary. Earlier on Wednesday, Ghosh shared the stage with Roy, who quit the Trinamool and joined the BJP earlier this year, during a blood donation camp organised in South Kolkata, where he described the latter as an “ideal” candidate.

“I have nothing new to say about Roy as an elected public representative. He has always been in public service. His doors were always open for the people. We wanted to retain him in the (Trinamool) family. But unfortunately, we could not.

"Today he is a candidate of the opposing party. We will work for our party candidate, while Roy’s supporters will work for him,” said Ghosh, with Roy sitting behind with a smile on his face.

