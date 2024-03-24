 'Don't Know Who Gave Us Money': TMC's Kunal Ghosh Claims Having Dropbox Outside Party Office
'Don't Know Who Gave Us Money': TMC's Kunal Ghosh Claims Having Dropbox Outside Party Office

'Don't Know Who Gave Us Money': TMC's Kunal Ghosh Claims Having Dropbox Outside Party Office

Kunal Ghosh said they had a dropbox outside the party office. According to the law introduced by the BJP, the bonds would have no name, only an alphanumeric code.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Kunal Ghosh | ANI Photo

After the Trinamool Congress emerged as the second largest recipient of electoral bonds with a lottery company as its top contributor, ruling TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said the party does not know which company or persons have donated money to them under the electoral bonds scheme.

Ghosh said they had a dropbox outside the party office. According to the law introduced by the BJP, the bonds would have no name, only an alphanumeric code. We followed what the BJP introduced. We have a drop box outside Trinamool Bhavan and have no idea which company or person has given what. Maybe people have given us donations, seeing the developments done in the state (West Bengal), said Ghosh. Ghosh alleged the saffron party gets money through ED, CBI, and I-T and the Trinamool has no such agency to do its bidding.

West Bengal: CBI Raids House Of TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Over Cash-For-Query Case
BJP Slams TMC

The BJP, however, said the TMC was giving 'weird' statements to hide its 'misdoings.' Further, CPI(M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty alleged, The state government has asked the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation to increase the power tariff and also asked CESC to pay the profit through electoral bonds.

