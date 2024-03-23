West Bengal: CBI Raids House Of TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Over Cash-For-Query Case

The CBI raided multiple locations of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and candidate of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency Mahua Moitra’s house including in Kolkata.

On Saturday morning the central sleuths conducted a raid in an apartment in Alipore in South Kolkata and the caretaker of the house said that the apartment belongs to Mahua’s father.

Notably, Lokpal had earlier this week asked the CBI to probe the allegations against Mahua Moitra from all aspects and submit a report within six months. After conducting the raid for a few hours, the central sleuths visited the office and the rented apartment of Mahua at Krishnanagar.

It can be recalled that an ethics panel recommended removal of Mahua from MP post after allegations came that she had taken bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Allegations of handing over login credentials of the website of the Parliament to the businessman were also heard against Mahua.

Though no comments came from Mahua’s side till the time of reporting, the ruling TMC said that such raids are ‘political vendetta’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that such a raid is a ‘conspiracy’.

"The elections are coming and such raids are now being done to turn the attention of the people. It is nothing but political vendetta. Mahua was very vocal against the central government for which she was removed. During the inquiry she was also asked unparliamentary questions. Now it is a ploy to malign her," said Ghosh.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slamming Mahua said that she used to take ‘makeup kits’ and ‘expensive vanity bags’ as bribes. "She had even stolen a dog. If Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal can be booked, why will she (Mahua) be spared?" said Adhikari.

However, till the time of reporting no official statements has been issued by the CBI.