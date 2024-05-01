Lok Sabha Elections 2024: U'Khand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hits Out At AAP Govt During Nomination Rally Of BJP Candidate From East Delhi

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with BJP's Harsh Malhotra during the latter's nomination filing in Delhi |

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in the nomination rally organized in favor of BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi parliamentary constituency at Priyadarshini Enclave, Lovely Public School, Delhi. Along with this, the Chief Minister also participated in the road show organized during this .

The Chief Minister said that in the nomination rally, we all have come to make Modi the Prime Minister for the third time and to make Harsh Malhotra winner. He said that seeing the zeal and enthusiasm of the people, it seems that the people here are going to send Harsh Malhotra to the Parliament and strengthen the hands of Modi. He said that as the chief servant, I have come from the land of Badri Kedar, Ganga Yamuna to seek votes in support of Harsh Malhotra.

He said that East Delhi has been the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party since the Jan Sangh era. The area of ​​East Delhi has continuously given the Jan Sangh and BJP the opportunity to serve. He said that again with the blessings of the people, this record will be maintained in the upcoming elections.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country is working to create new concepts and definitions of development. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the G20 was successfully organized in the country, the country's economy has become the 5th largest economy in the world. Along with this, even during the Corona period, the country was run in a systematic manner and vaccination work was done in the entire country. Today India's respect is great in the whole world. India has moved forward in the direction of becoming the world leader. Today India is moving fast in the direction of becoming Vishwa Guru.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving towards self-reliance with Skill India, Made in India, Startup India. Construction of world-class institutions is going on in India. India has also progressed in Vande Bharat Express, indigenous trains, new technology, historical infrastructure development. Along with world-class expressways, ring roads, highways and elevated roads, projects like metro rail, mono rail and underwater metro are becoming the identity of the new India.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we are all contributing to take India forward with dedication. He said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has got the honour of passing the Uniform Civil Code Bill. The people of Congress, AAP and Thugbandhan talk about accepting Muslim Personal Law instead of Uniform Civil Code in their manifesto. He said that in Karnataka, work is being done to snatch the reservation of SC, ST, OBC and give reservation to people of a particular religion. The Congress party has moved towards frustration and despair. Congress talks about Muslim Personal Law for appeasement and vote bank. But today the country believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

The Chief Minister said that the manifesto of the Congress party seems to be the manifesto of the Muslim League. The Congress government is not going to be formed with the blessings of the people. The alliance of opposition parties is a thugbandhan to increase corruption, protect nepotism and save existence. He said that the BJP will not let the reservation of SC ST OBC end at any cost. Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the country. He said that the alliance of Congress and AAP is a means to cheat the people.

The Chief Minister said that Kejriwal and his party came to power by pretending to be honest, but today they are in jail due to dishonesty. Aam Aadmi Party has done the work of sweeping away the earnings of the common people. He said that the whole country has resolved to make the Prime Minister the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. He said that Delhi and Devbhoomi have a deep relationship. He urged the people of East Delhi to make BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra win with maximum votes.

During this, BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra, National Minister / Co-in-charge Alka Gurjar, Vijendra Gupta, Anil Gupta, Mahendra Ojha and others were present.