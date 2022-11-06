Sharad Pawar’s frontal attack: PM Modi lacks vision, broad mind

Sharad Pawar turns 80 - When PM Modi said NCP supremo handheld him during his early days in politics | PTI

Mumbai: With bandages on both hands, NCP President Sharad Pawar, who was in Breach Candy Hospital, flew to Shirdi on Saturday to attend his party’s manthan shivir with a team of doctors in tow and exhorted his cadres to fight communal forces.

Mr Pawar lashed out at the BJP at the conclave, saying the party had been rejected in most of the country, and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “lack” of vision for “inclusive development”.

He urged his workers to stay committed to a progressive ideology and not fall prey to inducements. Mr Pawar said the BJP had been rejected in most of the country, except for a few states, while in other places the saffron party had formed governments by “misusing” Central probe agencies.

“A Prime Minister has to have a vision for the inclusive development of all and be broadminded, but unfortunately this is not the situation,” Mr Pawar said. “The Prime Minister should focus all his energies (to revive) the weakening economy and bringing down inflation.

“But the Maharashtra and Central governments lack the vision of going beyond caste, religion and political affiliation to achieve the empowerment of women, workers, tribals and backward classes.”