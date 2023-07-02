Mumbai: Aditya Thackeray Vows Not To Spare Shinde, Aides; Says Will Jail 'Looters' After He Comes To Power

Warning Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the officials in the BMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the first thing he will do when he comes to power is to put everyone who looted Mumbai in jail. Thackeray levelled several allegations on the state government under Eknath Shinde and said that they will not be spared the when he will be in the power again.



Thackeray said that the IPS officials are being made to call the former corporators of his party in Mumbai to pursue them to leave his party and join Shinde's. “The 'Khoke' government is making IPS officials to call ex corporators. I have some recordings of it and I shall release it at an appropriate time,” Thackeray said. He also accused the state government of corruption in road contracts for the city.



'File of theft is ready'

“The government had planned to give ₹600 crore to the contractors even before the work started. They even took 40 percent cut,” Thackeray said and added, “file of your theft is ready and that you will be shown your place on the day when we come back to the power.”



“They said they are going to make concrete roads. But, there are 42 utilities under Mumbai roads and 16 agencies need to be coordinated for digging and making up a road. Yet, they said they will make roads worth 400 km of length. Then when they realized the challenge, they came down to 50 roads. That too they never named,” Thackeray said and added that only five contractors whom they favoured are being given work in the corporation.



“The work for the roads was worth ₹5,000 crore, but, that was increased to ₹6,080 crore. That means 40 percent commission,” he added.

Thackeray challenges government

“You ordered SIT against Mumbai (BMC). Do the same for Thane, Nashik, and Pune. I insist to you that wherever you go you will find only corruption,” Thackeray said while challenging the government.

“I was asked whether I was going to give any memorandum. I declined saying what is the point in giving memorandum to thieves,” Thackeray said.



Shiv Sena will defeat opposition efforts

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut who spoke before Thackeray said, that the two in Delhi and 40 in Mumbai are trying to pull down the Shiv Sena flag on Mumbai and that the outcry today is to defeat those efforts. He also said that corruption started in the BMC after the Shiv Sena rule, the rule of the people’s representatives in the city corporation was ended with a force. Many former mayors, corporators and several other Shiv Sena leaders from the city attended the morcha.