CRZ file clearance will be made faster: Aditya Thackeray

In a major push to the realty industry Minister Aditya Thackeray in a real estate forum, 2022 held at Mumbai's Trident hotel assured developers that Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ) proposal files will be cleared faster.

Thackeray said, "All necessary CRZ approvals will be cleared in one-two months time period only. The process will be made completely online. This will further expedite the development & re-development of real estate project."

Today, the CRZ clearance finals take longer than expected time further affecting the viability of the project. This can be avoided with upgradation in the existing system according to the real estate stakeholders.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:42 PM IST