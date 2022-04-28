e-Paper Get App
CRZ file clearance will be made faster: Aditya Thackeray

Today, the CRZ clearance finals take longer than expected time further affecting the viability of the project. This can be avoided with upgradation in the existing system according to the real estate stakeholders.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray | Twitter/@AUThackeray
In a major push to the realty industry Minister Aditya Thackeray in a real estate forum, 2022 held at Mumbai's Trident hotel assured developers that Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ) proposal files will be cleared faster.

Thackeray said, "All necessary CRZ approvals will be cleared in one-two months time period only. The process will be made completely online. This will further expedite the development & re-development of real estate project."

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:42 PM IST