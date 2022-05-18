Mumbai: Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale taken into custody by Goregaon police

Thane: Soon after the Thane court ordered that Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale be remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, Mumbai Goregaon police station officials sought transit custody of Ketki Chitale from the Thane court which was accepted.

Chitale has been taken into custody and left for Mumbai.

Chitale was produced at Thane court on Wednesday, May 18 by Thane Crime Branch Unit-1 where the court issued an order to remand her 14 days judicial custody.

She was arrested by Thane Crime Branch Unit-1 on May 15 in the case of making objectionable remarks on Sharad Pawar and two mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from her by Thane Crime Branch.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 03:11 PM IST