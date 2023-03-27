 Mumbai: Accused of molesting kids, man dies in police custody
Mumbai: Accused of molesting kids, man dies in police custody

After complaining of suffocation, he was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where he died during treatment

Sherine RajUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 48-year-old alleged serial child molester, who had also victimised a Bollywood actor's grandson in 2014, died in police custody in Bandra on Saturday while being questioned for another recent molestation case.

Cops have registered an accidental death report and said the accused became breathless during interrogation whereas the doctors said that he might have suffered from a heart attack.

Accused, a habitual offender

According to the police, Inayat Ali Shehzad Ali Sajan was a habitual offender and detained on Saturday evening in another case related to the physical and sexual assault of a minor. During the interrogation, he apparently started to feel suffocated and nauseated. “We immediately rushed him to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra where he died during treatment,” said the police official.

A resident of Perry Cross Road, Sajan belongs to an upper middle class family and worked in a call centre in Goregaon earlier. In 2014, he was arrested for molesting the grandson of an actor. The victim in the case was so traumatised that he had refused to go to school for 10 days. The child was later counselled by the cops.

In the latest case, Sajan was not only booked for molestation and assault, but also charged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code.

